The White Lake Beacon welcomes new staff writer Madison Lajewski. A recent graduate from Central Michigan University, she earned her bachelor of applied arts degree while studying journalism. Lajewski was the student lifestyle editor at Grand Central Magazine during her time at CMU.
Originally from Flint, where she completed an internship with the Genesee County View, she has relocated and said she is excited to “explore her new home” in the White Lake area.
“I am eager to begin working at the White Lake Beacon,” Lajewski said. “During my job search after college, I made community an important qualifying factor in the next job I would accept. I felt an immediate sense of community when I applied for and accepted the position here.”
Lajewski brings a wide skill set from her experiences at both CMU and her internship.
"When we fielded candidates for this position, Madison's enthusiasm and collegiate experience stood out,” Beacon editor Andy Roberts said. “She has already shown those qualities here and we're excited for what the future holds with her on board."
Lajewski has already met a number of community members in her first week and is training with Roberts and Oceana’s Herald-Journal Managing Editor Amanda Dodge.
“Madison is learning very quickly and will be a tremendous asset to the Beacon,” Dodge said. “I am thankful that she has decided to make this area her home and I look forward to watching her grow as a writer, photographer and designer.”
Lajewski said she “looks forward to growing both personally and professionally at the White Lake Beacon, and continuing to get to know the people of Whitehall and Montague.”