Muskegon Area District Libraries is holding its annual poetry competition, with winners set to be announced in May. Submissions will be accepted throughout April from poets third grade and older who live in or attend school in Muskegon County.
Winners will have their poems published in MAD(L) Verses, receive a cash award, and participate in the annual Awards Reading Celebration, set for May 10 at the Norton Shores branch of the library. There will be winners for submitters from grades three through six, seven through 12 and for adults.
Poets are limited to one poem per person. For more information, visit madl.org/poetry.