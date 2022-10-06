The Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) launched their series of National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read Lakeshore Events with a fun evening on the Aquastar in Muskegon Wednesday. Readers were invited to join MADL librarians as they cruised around Lake Michigan discussing the latest NEA Big Read pick – the novel “Circe” by Madeline Miller. Food was provided by the Cheese Lady of Muskegon, along with discussions hosted by librarians who gave book recommendations themed around Miller’s “Circe”.
The NEA Big Read Lakeshore series serves as an opportunity for readers to broaden their understanding of our world, our neighbors, and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience. Essentially, it’s a mass book club that expands through the West Michigan lakeshore. For the first time in the annual series, Big Read Lakeshore is extending through Muskegon. With over 100 events taking place for the NEA Big Read, the MADL is now playing a large part in the series. Other upcoming MADL events for the NEA Big Read series include: Catch the Bus with MADL, Superhero Family Night, Myth Crushers: The Science of SuperPowers, a Greek Cuisine and Cooking Cooking Program, and more events for everyone of all ages. These events are free unless stated otherwise on the event calendar, and those who wish to attend and participate are encouraged to reserve their spot online under the event information. While these reservations are encouraged, they are not mandatory.
The NEA Big Read Lakeshore is a community-wide reading program that takes place annually in the month of November. This year’s kickoff event in November is Nov. 1 in Hope College’s Maas Conference Center, with Hope faculty member Stephen Maiullo, who will give a speech titled “Why Read Greek Mythology?” This year’s largest event will include Author Madeline Miller, who will visit Holland Nov. 14 in Holland at the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts. The event starts at 7 p.m., and Miller will be discussing Circe’s role in literary history, from Homer to now, and the craft of animating a three thousand year old character.
The Big Read feature for adults this year was Madeline Miller’s “Circe”, and the featured books for middle readers are “The Odyssey” by Homer, “Superman” by Matt de la Pena and “Zita the Spacegirl” by Ben Hatke.Each featured read is announced earlier in the year, typically in the summertime.
For more information on future events, which will extend through the month of November, visit www.bigreadlakeshore.com/events. All of the MADL events apart of this series will appear on the NEA Big Read Lakeshore event calendar.