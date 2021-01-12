MONTAGUE – The Mahoney International Center (MIC) for Democracy, headquartered in Montague, Michigan, home of the World’s Largest Weathervane, invites you to join in its celebration of the MLK, Jr. National Day of Service on January 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., outside the Book Nook and Java Shop.
MIC President Kenneth Mahoney said, “Please mask-up and respect social-distancing as we offer you a free cup of coffee.” Mahoney added, “We will have post-cards on hand addressed to the President, U.S. Senators, Member of Congress, State Senator, State Representatives, the County Commission, and City Council members from our area. This will give folks the opportunity to share their views on current events with their respective leaders.”
The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 18, 2021, marks the 26th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
Mahoney said, “This event is the first in its 2021 “Coffee and Catch-UP” series offered by the MIC for Democracy. It is free and open to the public; we look forward to seeing you.”