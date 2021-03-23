MUSKEGON: The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) is preparing for its biennial election. Those desiring a seat on the MAISD Board of Education must deliver an affidavit of identity, nominating petitions signed by a minimum of 40 electors, or a nonrefundable fee of $100 to the Muskegon County Clerk’s office no later than May 10, 2021.
On June 7, 2021, the constituent districts will cast their ballots to fill two seats.
Current MAISD Board member Lisa Tyler has indicated her desire to run for re-election for a six-year term through June of 2027. Ms. Tyler joined the board in 2012 and currently serves as Treasurer.
Created by state lawmakers 59 years ago, the MAISD is one of Michigan’s 56 regional education service agencies. The MAISD serves the public and charter schools of Muskegon and parts of Oceana, Ottawa, and Newaygo counties. In partnership with local districts, the MAISD operates the federally-funded Early On and Michigan Mandatory Special Education program for infants and toddlers, Muskegon/Oceana Head Start and Early Head Start, and the state-funded Great Start Readiness preschool program. In addition, the MAISD operates the Career Tech Center, Wesley School, Transition at Craig Campus, Lakeshore Learning Center, Muskegon Area Promise, Muskegon Opportunity, and provides educational programming for students at the Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center.
The MAISD maximizes resources for preschool through 12th grade school districts by providing shared operational, administrative, and technology-related services; training and coaching teachers and support staff in the latest research-based instructional methods and best practices; piloting innovative programs; and coordinating special education and other specialized student services across the region. Their vision is to be the premier source for quality educational leadership, programs, and services.
To learn more visit www.muskegonisd.org.