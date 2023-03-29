The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) is preparing for its biennial election. Those desiring a seat on the MAISD Board of Education must deliver an Affidavit of Identity, nominating petitions signed by a minimum of 40 electors, or a nonrefundable fee of $100 to the Muskegon County Clerk’s office no later than May 8, 2023. On June 5, 2023, the constituent districts cast their ballots to fill two seats.
Current MAISD Board member Wanda Lee Suits has indicated her desire to run for re-election for a six-year term through June 2029. Ms. Suits joined the ISD Board in 2017 and currently serves as Trustee.
Board member Kevin Donovan will not be seeking re-election. The MAISD is one of Michigan’s 56 regional education service agencies. The MAISD serves the public and charter schools of Muskegon and parts of Oceana, Ottawa, and Newaygo counties. In partnership with local districts, the MAISD operates the federally-funded Muskegon/Oceana Head Start and Early Head Start, and the state-funded Great Start Readiness preschool program. In addition, the MAISD operates the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center, Wesley School, Transition at Craig Campus, Lakeshore Learning Center, Muskegon Area Promise, and Muskegon Opportunity.