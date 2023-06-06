The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District and Whitehall District Schools were two of 13 state educational institutions to receive grants from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, the department announced Tuesday.
LEO announced the 13 grants, totaling $237,640, as part of an ongoing effort to create and bolster educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in communities throughout the state.
The MAISD received a $20,000 grant, which LEO said will help provide second and third-grade teachers in three districts, one of them being Reeths-Puffer, with training and support in developing and expanding project- and place-based learning. Throughout the course of the year, teachers will receive ISD support to enact projects, including group coaching, professional learning and learning labs. All projects include a public exhibition of learning that is shared with family and community stakeholders.
Whitehall schools received a $19,962 grant, which LEO said would be used for a project to increase the garden area at Ealy Elementary School; strengthen and increase community partnerships allowing for sustained support and maintenance of existing and future garden areas; foster and expand outdoor and environmental STEM learning for K-12 teachers district-wide; and develop and disseminate a fourth-grade science unit on interactions between plants and insects.
Megan Schrauben, MiSTEM executive director, praised all the applicants for their continued efforts to work on behalf of all students to create, improve and expand STEM learning in all corners of the state and noted that Michigan is getting noticed nationally for its focus on STEM in K-12 education.
“Working together, we are creating a vibrant STEM ecosystem that will ultimately lead to more engaged students and a stronger Michigan workforce now and well into the future,” Schrauben said. “We are confident our work will pay dividends in sustaining, attracting and growing the high-paying jobs that will drive Michigan’s economy for generations. We congratulate these schools and community partners across the state for taking advantage of these grant opportunities to benefit students throughout Michigan.”