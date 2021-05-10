MUSKEGON – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed off May 6 on the MDNR Trust Fund grant for phase one of Muskegon County’s Nugent Sand acquisition after both houses of the Michigan legislature approved the Trust Fund Board’s grant recommendations on April 26.
“This is a significant step in the development of Dune Harbor Park,” said Robert Scolnik, Chairman of the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. “This new, 377-acre recreational facility with two inland lakes and Lake Michigan access will be a popular spot for county residents and visitors alike.”
Closing for phase one will happen in late summer 2021, at which time the County Parks Department will have 90 days to open the South Lake portion of the facility to recreational activities.
Commissioner Doug Brown, Chair of the County Board’s Community Development and Strategic Planning Committee, said, “The County has been a strong proponent of acquiring and improving lands for public recreational use. The development of the Dune Harbor Park/Nugent Sand property continues that commitment, while at the same time developing a plan to improve and promote Dune Harbor Park and the seven other parks in the Muskegon County park system.”
In late March 2021, Muskegon County submitted a grant application to the Michigan DNR for another Trust Fund grant to complete phase two of the project, the North Lake portion of the property.
The grant proposal will be considered by the Trust Fund Board this fall and the announcement of approved grants will be in December 2021. If approved by the Trust Fund Board, phase two will close in the late fall of 2022.
Master planning for the entire Dune Harbor Park property – phases one and two – will begin in 2022.
“We’d like to thank the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Board, the legislature, and the Governor for advancing this project to the benefit of our community, all Michiganders, and visitors to our great state,” said county administrator Mark Eisenbarth.
“Dune Harbor Park will be a major asset to our county and provide additional recreation options for everyone.”
On Monday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m. Muskegon County Administration and the Parks Department will present a public meeting via Zoom to provide an update on the acquisition and development of the Nugent Sand/Dune Harbor Park project.
A link to the meeting can be found on the Muskegon County website at www.co.muskegon.mi.us.