MUSKEGON — From Piazzolla to Puente, and from Brubeck to The Beatles, the Mambo Kings are a veritable Pan American tour in music. Known as America’s foremost Latin Jazz ensemble, the Mambo Kings will take center stage at the Frauenthal in collaboration with Scott Speck and the West Michigan Symphony. Sponsored by Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, the Virtual Concert premiere will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19.
New York’s hottest Latin jazz group, the Mambo Kings have earned a national reputation for their explosive blend of Afro Cuban rhythms and jazz improv. The quintet includes pianist/director Richard Delaney, percussionist Freddy Colón, sax player John Viavattine, bassist Hector Diaz, and percussionist Tony Padilla. Collectively and individually, the group has worked with such illustrious names as Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Chuck Magione, Tito Puente, Lou Rawls, Paquito D’Rivera, and many more. No stranger to working with orchestras, in recent years the group has performed with the Dallas, New Jersey and Louisville symphonies, the Rochester Philharmonic and in a sold-out concert at Chicago’s Grant Park Music Festival.
The program will include such favorites as Dave Brubeck’s “Blue Rondo a la Turk,” Tito Puente’s “Oye Como Va,” The Beatles’ “Day Tripper,” and more. The group replaces the originally scheduled Cherish the Ladies, who were unable to tour internationally this spring due to COVID-19 restrictions. Cherish the Ladies has been rescheduled for 2022.
West Michigan Symphony Virtual Concerts are accessible via a private link sent prior to each program. Following the listed Video Premiere, each concert is available for viewing using the same link for 10 days. Subscribers who have opted in to the Virtual Concert Series will automatically receive the email link. Single concerts can be purchased by non-subscribers on a pay-per-view basis via the WMS website at westmichigansymphony.org or by calling 231/726-3231.
