A 37-year-old Nashville, Michigan man died this afternoon from injuries suffered he received in a post-wedding party fight in a home on Elm Street in Ferry Township early Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said Robert Brown died at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon.
According to an early press release from the sheriff's department the incident began at 4:33 a.m. on Sunday, July 28.
Oceana County Deputies along with Life E.M.S. were dispatched to a residence on Elm St. to investigate a complaint of a man who was down after an altercation had occurred between party goers.
Deputies found that there had been a wedding reception in Shelby earlier on the evening of Saturday, July 27. After the reception finished, some of the guests and wedding party went to a residence on Elm Street for after-party festivities.
Sources say that throughout the evening, there had been an ongoing disagreement between the victim and a 34-year-old Hart man, who is a suspect in the case, at the party. According to the report, at approximately 4:33 a.m., this disagreement turned physical between the two, and the victim fell to the ground. In doing so, he sustained extremely critical injuries to his head.
Party goers called 911 for assistance after almost an hour had passed. The victim was immediately transported to Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby and then transferred to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon where he is in the intensive care unit.
This incident is still under investigation and pending charges may change depending on the outcome of the victim's injuries.
According to the sheriff, the suspect was arrested on the morning of July 28 for an operating while intoxicated offense. He has not been charged as of yet in this incident causing death.