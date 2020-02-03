Egelston Twp. - On Monday (Feb. 3) at approximately 1:54 p.m., a fatal single motor vehicle crash occurred in the area of N. Maple Island Rd and N Sullivan Rd.
A witness observed a vehicle driving northbound on Maple Island Rd. approaching N. Sullivan Rd, swerving back and forth from the northbound lane and southbound lane. The vehicle then ran off the roadway and crashed head on into trees.
The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The two female passengers refused medical treatment. Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.
The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Traffic Services Unit is continuing the investigation. MCSO was assisted at the scene by the Egelston Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and ProMED.