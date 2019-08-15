LAKEWOOD CLUB – Police responded to a call that a suicidal man might have shot someone at a home located at the 5000 block of Meeuwenberg Road on Thursday, Aug. 15.
The man shot and killed was Evan Yonker. His estranged wife, Heather Yonker, described her husband as funny and an avid disc golf player. She said the day of the incident she believed her husband had been shot with his own 12-gauge shotgun.
“What I heard, now I heard she (Evan Yonker’s girlfriend) brought him here, that she brought her ex-boyfriend here. [...] Chelsea [girlfriend] brought Ryan the ex-boyfriend here, they broke into the house they grabbed Evan’s shotgun off the wall and shot him with his gun. Then she got in the car and left with the guy,” said Heather Yonker.
Heather Yonker said her husband had only been dating the woman she identified as Chelsea for one week.
The shooter, who Heather I.D. as Ryan Barry, fled to Grand Haven after the murder. Muskegon police located Evan Yonker’s body, and police at the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety located Barry and Chelsea.
According to a police report provided by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department, Barry fled police on foot and went into Lake Michigan.
“After they got down to the Grand Haven pier - apparently when they got down there he said he was going to kill himself and jumped off the pier. That’s when she decided to finally call the cops, when the guy was taking off. She didn’t call them here, she called them in Grand Haven,” said Heather Yonkers.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, with the help of the Ottawa County Sherrif’s Office negotiator were able to take Barry into custody.
Heather Yonker said she had never met Barry, but he broke into the house Evan was staying in a week prior.
“My six-year-old daughter came back to me and said, ‘Yeah, Chelsea’s ex-boyfriend broke into the house and beat the door down, and trashed things in the house,’” said Heather Yonkers.
She said Evan Yonker was supposed to see his children that afternoon, but had to switch the day to Sunday.
This incident is currently being investigated by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted on the case by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Dalton Township Fire Department, United States Coast Guard, Michigan State Park Rangers and Pro-Med Ambulance Service.