By Greg Means/Beacon Editor

Montague High School Class of 2019 received their diplomas at the school’s 135 annual commencement held Sunday afternoon, June 2, in the high school football stadium. Marching into the commencement with classmates are, from left, Avery Seaver, Madison Brown, Robert Husband and Seth Bayle.

It was a sunny, but breezy day as some graduates had trouble keeping the caps on during the ceremony. Principal Troy Moran had more than one cap strike him when blowing off as he handed a diploma to a graduate.

The school’s band and choir, including graduate members, performed during the ceremony.