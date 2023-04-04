Marijuana is believed to have been a factor in a crash that took the life of a 34-year-old woman in Holton Township last Friday, said the Muskegon County sheriff's office.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:28 p.m. March 31 near Holton and Ewing roads, northeast of Twin Lake. The incident remains under investigation.
According to the sheriff's office, a pickup truck traveling north on Holton Road crossed over the center line and struck a minivan going the opposite direction. The victim, the minivan's driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The office has not yet released the victim's name pending notification of her family.
A four-year-old child who was also in the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Assisting the office on the scene were the Holton Fire Department, Trinity Health EMS and the state police.