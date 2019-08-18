Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * HIGH WAVE ACTION...STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL CURRENTS EXPECTED. * STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS EXPECTED. * RIP CURRENTS EXPECTED. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM HOLLAND TO MANISTEE * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK AND PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 KNOTS WILL BUILD WAVES INTO THE 3 TO 5 FOOT RANGE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING NORTH OF HOLLAND. STRONG LONGSHORE AND STRUCTURAL CURRENTS ARE BOTH EXPECTED. PIERS MAY ALSO BE OVER TOPPED DUE TO HIGH LAKE LEVELS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HIGH WAVE ACTION MAKES SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND CAN TIRE EVEN A STRONG SWIMMER QUICKLY. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU OUT INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. A LONGSHORE CURRENT IS A LAKE CURRENT THAT MOVES PARALLEL TO SHORE. LONGSHORE CURRENTS CAN BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PREVENT SWIMMERS FROM BEING ABLE TO KEEP THEIR FEET ON THE BOTTOM... MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO RETURN TO SHORE. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE...WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. &&