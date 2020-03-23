Two marijuana retailers have announced they will offer curbside marijuana pickup.
Skymint, which has stores in Newaygo, White Cloud and Nunica, is offering a 10% discount for customers utilizing the company’s online ordering service and newly implemented curbside pickup.
Customers can begin their orders at www.skymint.com.
Once an order is ready for pickup, Skymint staff will notify the customer via SMS text message. Upon arrival, the customer needs only respond to the notification text to provide the make and model of their vehicle and a member of the local Skymint team will meet them at their car with their order.
On Saturday, March 21, Park Place Provisionary Exit 9 at 1922 Park St., Muskegon announced it closed it’s sales floor and will be open for pre order pick up or curbside ordering only. Instructions on ordering is on the business' website.
Customers should visit the website and select menu, Select store location (Park Place select proper menu, Recreational or Medical). In the special instruction field under the total please specify curbside pickup and what type of vehicle you will be in. Once you receive notification that your order is ready proceed to the store and call 231-747-7305 for Park Place or 616-384-3161 for Exit 9.