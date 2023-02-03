MONTAGUE — Customers clustered in the open seating of The Book Nook & Java Shop, where each table was filled before a stage at which Mary Tyler stood, about to present a discussion based on literary female icons. From 7-8 p.m. Tuesday evening, Tyler kicked off the joint venture between the White Lake Chamber Music Society (WLCMS) and the Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) with her lecture on “Important American Female Writers.” Walking through the door into the dimly lit and warm atmosphere of the bookstore, coffee shop and entertainment space conglomerate, attendees received a packet filled with the contents of Emily Dickinson, Kate Chopin and Toni Morrison – all three women writers that Tyler was to speak on in her lecture.
Throughout her hour-long lecture of analyzing the works of these three writers, Tyler encompassed how Dickinson, Chopin and Morrison emerged through the predominantly male, white, American literary canon and paved the way for future women writers. As opposed to just speaking at her enthralled audience, Tyler encouraged participation. She talked about how Dickinson broke down a glass ceiling she wouldn’t have even suspected was there, as women in Dickinson’s time didn’t ever publish poetry; how Kate Chopin redefined what a short story could be; how Toni Morrison helped advance issues of racial justice within her novels.
At the University of Michigan, Tyler earned her Bachelor’s degree in English, then received her Master’s in English and a Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and Poetry from Western Michigan University. Tyler, a recently retired professor from Muskegon Community College, taught for over 30 years teaching Shakespeare, Poetry Writing, Creative Writing, Film and Survey Literature courses.
The overall theme of the 2023 Lecture Series, as described on the WLCMS website, will be women who impacted the world of literature, music and art throughout history – especially during times when it was not socially acceptable. The next Lecture Series will feature Erin Walling speaking on “Women Artists of the European Baroque Era” which will take place Feb. 28. On March 28, Elizabeth Morrison will cover a lecture entitled “Women Composers.” The fourth and final lecture will be Apr. 25; Thomas Wilkman will be presenting “The Great Voices.” All lectures will take place at The Book Nook & Java Shop, located at 8744 Ferry St. in Montague at 7 p.m.
For those unable to attend these in-person lectures, the WLCMS will be streaming to their website, which can be viewed at www.whitelakemusic.org. It can also be found on The Book Nook & Java Shop’s website at thebooknookjavashop.com, and their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/booknookjavashop. A suggested donation of $10 will be accepted at the door each night of these events.
For more information, call 231-329-3056.