The first of four lectures in the White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series will take place Tuesday, Jan. 31 featuring Mary Tyler speaking on “Important American Female Writers”. The series is sponsored in part by MADL, Muskegon Area District Libraries.
The overall theme for 2023 will be women who impacted the world of art, music, and literature throughout history, especially during times when it was not socially accepted. To wrap up this series, Thomas Wikman will return to complete his last lecture of the “Great Voices” series.
Ms. Tyler will show how three prominent women writers broke through the predominately white, male, American literary canon and, thus, forged the way for countless other women writers. Mary will share how we can learn from the rebellious, zealous, often-banned, cigar-smoking feminist Kate Chopin to the seemingly meek recluse, Emily Dickinson, to the lionhearted Toni Morrison. Mary welcomes and even expects interaction!
Mary Tyler is a newly retired English professor with more than 30 years teaching Shakespeare, Creative Writing, Poetry Writing, Film, and Survey Literature courses at Muskegon Community College. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Michigan, a Master (MA) in English and a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Poetry and Creative Writing from Western Michigan University. She was Chair of the Muskegon Writers’ Series for many years where she brought numerous professional writers to the Muskegon area: David Sedaris, Mary Karr, Frank McCourt, Billy Collins, Garry Trudeau, and many others. It is said that Mary suffers from Bardolatry – an extreme idolization of William Shakespeare and his work. She also loves to travel, garden, read, write, attend live concerts and performances, and hang out with her family.
All presentations will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. A live stream option on Zoom will be available also and will be posted on the Book Nook’s website and Facebook page. Suggested donation $10 at the door.
For more information, please call 231-329-3056 or visit us online at www.whitelakemusic.org.