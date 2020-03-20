Muskegon Heights, MI – Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, the Muskegon Area Transit System (MATS) will close the Herman Ivory Terminal at 351 Morris Avenue in downtown Muskegon and reduce service hours in an effort to slow and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
These precautionary measures will remain in place until further notice.
Fixed Route Service will continue to operate at this time, Monday- Saturday, but will utilize MATS’ reduced Saturday schedule as follows:
Muskegon Area Transit System
Reduced (Saturday-level) Bus Service Operating Hours
For exact stop times, passengers should consult the schedules posted at matsbus.com.
MATS will continue to operate its three daily runs Monday through Friday between Muskegon and Montague.
In addition to the above steps, MATS has implemented a rear-door boarding and alighting policy, as has been implemented by other transit systems. This will reduce the need for physical interaction between drivers and passengers, thereby reducing exposure and better protecting our employees delivering this essential service.
For updated information, please follow matsbus on Facebook or visit www.matsbus.com.