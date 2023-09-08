The "Boogie Woogie Kid," Matthew Ball, will return to the White Lake area Saturday, Sept. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. for a family-friendly performance at the Book Nook and Java Shop.
Ball, a "piano and song man" who claims over five million views of his YouTube videos, will perform various American favorites, such as When the Saints Go Marching In, Let's Call the Whole Thing Off and more. His specialties will be songs from the New Orleans and swing eras.
Those who miss that performance can also see Ball in action Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 12 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in downtown Muskegon.