Matthew Gunia hasn't been in the White Lake area long, but he's enjoyed his time so far in his new position as pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Whitehall.
Gunia's installation ceremony was this past Sunday at the church. He and his wife Kathy and their four children came here from the Upper Peninsula, where he had been serving as pastor of Trinity Lutheran in Ironwood.
Gunia said he felt he had accomplished all he could at his previous stop, so asked his ecclesiastical supervisor for help seeking a new congregation to lead. Faith Lutheran proved to be the right fit.
"They're a church that seemed like they knew who they were and were comfortable in their own skin," Gunia said. "They didn't have any major problems, but they needed someone to be among them, to lead them to what God has planned for them next. It seemed like that's what they needed, and it was something I could provide for them."
Gunia couldn't officially begin pastoral duties until his installation ceremony was completed last Sunday. A vacancy pastor, Bill Lahrman, had been leading the church until a full-time pastor could be found.
In his brief time here so far, Gunia has found the people to be welcoming and he's looking forward to getting to know them better - and to growing the congregation.
"I've only known them surface level, since I've only been here for a couple weeks, but they seem like nice, personable people," Gunia said. "I've enjoyed my conversations with them. Every congregation presents some kind of puzzle. The puzzle here they've identified is that they want to invite people to the congregation, but it's kind of scary to do. How can we reduce the fear, to become more skilled at inviting people to the congregation? That's what we'll be working on the next few years here."
Gunia enjoyed his installation ceremony and particularly a sermon delivered by a friend of his from Chicago, Steve Anderson. Several pastors from other nearby Lutheran churches were part of the ceremony as well.
"There was a lot of clergy participation," Gunia said. "It was a time of great fellowship and joy."