McAuley Rehabilitation and Wellness in Muskegon will be one of five senior communities to benefit from a $291,694.61 grant received by Trinity Health Senior Communities. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services awarded the grant, which will be used to purchase and install over 250 UV Angel Clean Air Filtration devices at the five homes.
Senior communities in White Lake, Ann Arbor, Fraser and Rochester Hills will also receive filtration devices. The installations will take place in the next few weeks.
The filtration devices target and treat surfaces and the air hundreds of times each day, providing an essential layer of source-level control necessary for cleaner, safer environments.
“The health and safety of our residents, colleagues, and visitors is our highest priority,” THSC chief nursing officer Dr. Stacey Johnson explained, “and UV Angel Clean Air devices provide us with a cleaner environment, critical data, and a track record of reducing infection rates in peer-reviewed medical settings where they have been installed.”
Dr. Johnson said that MDHHS’ investment in improving infection control in these Michigan communities is significant in enhancing the quality of life for those who live in, work in, and visit them.
“We are very grateful to MDHHS for its continued commitment to the older adults we serve and for all who enter our communities. THSC continues to do everything it can to mitigate pathogens like COVID-19, and the Angel UV technologies provide so much advancement in what we can do to protect the people entrusted to our care,” she said.