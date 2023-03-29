Students who complete the Muskegon Community College (MCC) “Kick Off” program this summer can earn $400 cash and three credits towards their degree. Kick Off enrollment is free for any Michigan resident who is planning to start college in the fall. The five-week program begins Monday, June 19 and is offered at the main campus or online.
MCC’s Kick Off is offered through the Academic Catch-Up Program, administered by the Michigan Community College Association. The state-funded program has no age limit but is intended to counteract learning loss among recent high school graduates who experienced interruptions to in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because the mission of our center is to support students how they learn best and create independent learners, we are excited to participate,” explains Hollie Benson, chair of MCC’s College Success Center. “We are eager to connect with students as they advance in their educational journeys and prepare for fall semester.”
Kick Off participants earn three credits for completing CSS 100, College Success Seminar. The course is recommended for students who want to build their confidence or need assistance navigating college. They will connect with campus resources and develop skills that support academic, career, and life success.
In addition to completing College Success Seminar, students will participate in Math and English workshops where they will refresh their skills and prepare for college-level classes in the fall.
Students are also provided with breakfast and lunch, transportation assistance, loaner laptops, and school supplies.
The Academic Catch-Up Program is funded by the State of Michigan through Public Act 144 of 2022, which was approved by Governor Whitmer in July 2022.