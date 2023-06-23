WHITEHALL — Ken James, the Chief Diversity Officer at Muskegon Community College (MCC), took the stage at Fetch Brewing Co. Tuesday night to deliver remarks on Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in America. The holiday took place Monday.
In addition to the holiday, James addressed the concept of bias, and the significance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. James, hailing from San Diego with two decades of experience in the field, shared anecdotes from his own life and engaged the audience in a lively discussion that shed light on the transformative power of dialogue.
James began the event by recounting a poignant story from his high school years that took place during Black History Month, celebrated each February. Assigned to write an essay on a prominent black figure, James recalled a classmate’s ignorant remark: “Are there enough of them to give us all a choice?”
While acknowledging the lack of understanding behind the comment, James explained how his teacher’s response had a lasting impact. The next day, his teacher listed 200 names of influential black figures on the board, offering a powerful lesson on the importance of exposure and expanding one’s reality. James firmly believes in the mantra, “Familiarity brings about awareness,” stressing the potential to change perspectives simply by broadening horizons.
“I pride myself in meeting people where they’re at,” James said, emphasizing the significance of empathy and understanding in promoting inclusivity. Encouraging individuals to share their narratives and open their eyes to diverse experiences, he stated, “If we can open our eyes and share our narratives, I think that just helps us all out, to be a little bit more inclusive and understanding of one another.”
James highlighted his role at MCC, where his primary focus is ensuring that all students feel welcome and supported, regardless of their background or journey to the campus. Rejecting the notion that success should be determined by zip codes, gender, or race, he stressed the need for equal opportunities and the celebration of diversity.
As part of his commitment to fostering inclusivity, Ken James extends DEI training to the business community, addressing topics such as mitigating microaggressions and the benefits of cultivating an inclusive workforce. Defining diversity as “the differences that make us all unique,” James emphasized that it encompasses more than just visible attributes such as age, race, and gender. Diversity encompasses a multitude of perspectives, including cultural, religious, and geographical differences. He urged the audience to acknowledge and celebrate diversity as a step in the right direction toward creating a more inclusive society.
During the event, James engaged the audience through interactive exercises that challenged preconceived notions and highlighted the importance of perception. Through a demonstration involving spelling and traffic lights, he showcased how actions and interpretations can differ, cautioning against making hasty judgments. Drawing from his personal experiences, James shared a moment at a deli counter where he initially thought he was being deliberately ignored, only to realize the employee was occupied with writing another customer’s order he couldn’t see. This anecdote served as a reminder to approach situations with intentionality, recognizing that initial impressions may not always align with reality.
Shifting the focus to the topic of bias, James encouraged the audience to acknowledge its existence without attaching a negative connotation to it. He remarked, “Acknowledging that we have bias is not a bad thing. We know what we know, we don’t know what we don’t know.” James clarified that acknowledging bias does not mean accusing anyone — even ourselves — of being racist or homophobic, but rather signifies an understanding that individuals view the world through their own lens, which may differ from that of others.
Following the discussion, James opened the floor to questions from the community, allowing for an engaging exchange of ideas. Jen Hain, co-owner of Fetch, initiated the Q&A session by inquiring about the impact of DEI training on businesses. James responded positively, expressing that there has been a steady rise in businesses reaching out for DEI training and highlighting the pressing need for such initiatives.
The discussion continued as another audience member raised a question about respectfully celebrating Juneteenth as members of the community. The room resonated with a shared sentiment when an onlooker chimed in, saying, “Learn to understand the culture, celebrate it, and embrace it!” The audience’s enthusiasm reflected the desire to actively engage with and appreciate the significance of Juneteenth.
In the final remarks of the evening, Hain expressed her appreciation for the discussion. She commended Ken James for meeting people where they are, acknowledging the impact of his approach on her own understanding. Hain also reflected on how James had transformed her perception of bias, removing the negative connotation and emphasizing its role as the foundation for meaningful conversations.
“My takeaway is that we have to have these discussions more often,” Hain concluded, echoing the sentiments of the audience. “I love how you said you meet people where they’re at because I don’t know where I’m at! Also, bias, to me, always had a negative connotation to it, and you have taken that away, to where it’s just more of an understanding and is the ground floor of starting a conversation. Thank you for that!”