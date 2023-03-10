o make it easier to get started in college, Muskegon Community College (MCC) will host the MCC EXPO Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in its Health and Wellness Center at 221 S Quarterline Road in Muskegon.
At this open house, participants of all ages will have the opportunity to meet with faculty from several different departments and academic pathways. Representatives will be available to answer questions about hands-on technical training, two-year degrees, and transferrable credits. During the event, attendees will be entered to win several prizes including a free two-year scholarship, Beats wireless earbuds, and college swag.
In addition to receiving information about academics, participants can also learn more about student life and the many ways to pay for college.
Muskegon Community College offers 54 associate degree programs and 32 certificate programs in Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa counties. Located on a 100-acre scenic campus, MCC is consistently recognized as one of the top community colleges in the state of Michigan.
This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, please visit: https://www.muskegoncc.edu/news-and-events/event/mcc-expo/