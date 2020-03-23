In response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s statewide stay-at-home order for the next three weeks, Muskegon Community College will extend its suspension of on-site operations at all locations through Sunday, May 3.
MCC President Dale K. Nesbary made the decision Monday following the announcement of the Governor’s executive order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24.
MCC will continue to deliver instruction to its current students through distance education, a process the college began on March 13. Winter Semester classes will finish as remote and online courses.
The MCC 2020 Commencement, originally scheduled for May 6 at Mercy Health Arena, has been postponed. A new date has not been set.
"These decisions were made mindful of the continued the safety and well-being of the MCC community, while allowing our students to complete coursework for the current semester,” explained Nesbary. “I understand how these changes impact the lives of our community members and I am extraordinarily impressed with how our, faculty, students, staff and Board of Trustees have responded to this crisis."
On March 19, the college had suspended on-site operations at all its locations through Sunday, April 5, but planned to review the situation on March 27 for a possible extension.
The MCC facilities affected by the suspension on-site operations include the main campus, the MCC Ottawa Center, the Sturrus Technology Center, the Lakeshore Fitness Center, and the Lakeshore Fab Lab.