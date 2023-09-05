Faculty members at Muskegon Community College (MCC) are ready to make instructional content more accessible to a wider array of students this fall. Thanks to training offered at MCC’s Center for Teaching and Learning, instructors are improving how they adapt learning materials and online platforms.
“Accessibility is not just a course issue, it affects the ability to easily view and interact with all content across campus,” explains Barbara Landes, Instructional Support Technician & Instructor. “MCC’s Center for Teaching and Learning is here to support faculty and reinforce best teaching practices. One of those best practices is to ensure that students with hearing, visual, cognitive, or mobile challenges have equitable access to instruction.”
In addition to adapting books, handouts, and other instructional materials, faculty learned how to adapt how they deliver instruction online, including video, Zoom, Microsoft programs, and Blackboard, a web-based learning management system. Faculty completing the training receive an accessibility certificate.
“This training is just one of the many ways our faculty are improving their skills for what our students and local employers need most,” commented Dr. Kelley Conrad, Provost and Chief Student Services Officer. “Nearly 40 faculty members demonstrated their commitment to student success and equity by earning an Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) Certification.”
Conrad explained that ACUE Certification is the only nationally recognized collegiate teaching credential endorsed by the American Council on Education.
“The courses equip faculty with evidence-based teaching practices shown to improve student engagement, increase persistence, and close equity gaps.”
“Ongoing faculty training through ACUE and MCC’s own Center for Teaching and Learning are just two of the activities that are helping us achieve goal nine of our strategic plan, which aims to provide exceptional environments for effective teaching and learning,” said MCC President, Dr. John Selmon. “Our entire strategic plan aims to improve student success by improving access, equity, and excellence.”