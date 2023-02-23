The Muskegon Community College (MCC) annual Global Awareness Festival returns for the first time since the pandemic with a one-day event Wednesday, March 1. The free event, held on MCC’s main campus, explores various aspects of culture in Latin America and the Caribbean. The event will include public activities throughout the day at MCC’s main campus located at 221 S. Quarterline.
MCC English Instructor Sean Colcleasure will begin the day at 9:30 a.m. with an overview of the study abroad opportunities offered by the college and will feature Costa Rica. One of 10 study abroad programs offered by the college, it provides a total immersion experience and participants earn college credit.
At 10 a.m. MCC Business Instructor Christopher VanOosterhout will speak about poverty relief work in Central America and his travels throughout the region.
An hour-long Student Panel titled “Perspectives on Being an International Student” will begin at 1 p.m. and will be facilitated by MCC Spanish Instructor Ismael Enríquez. The students will share their perspectives on having come to MCC from the Latin American region.
Later in the afternoon, MCC Anthropology Instructor Dr. Evin Rodkey will lead a presentation at 2 p.m. titled “Explaining Undocumented Migration from Mexico.” Aiming to look beyond headlines and sensationalized media, this presentation will explore the greater political and economic framework that gives rise to this situation, both historically and in contemporary society.
That same evening, Kate and Rusmel Mora, owners of Grand Rapids Cuban Salsa will lead a Cuban Salsa Dancing class at 5 p.m. in Collegiate Hall #2040. The Moras will discuss the history of Cuban Salsa, provide a lesson on how it works, and perform the dance!
For the final event of the day, at 6:30 pm, Jim Meierhoff, an Archaeologist from the University of Illinois at Chicago will present “Studying the Maya: An Archaeologist’s Experience.” This discussion on the Maya will include their history and aspects of their culture and art, as well as Meierhoff’s archaeological work excavating sites in modern-day Central America, touching on how the descendants of Maya live now as well.
All events will be held in MCC’s Blue and Gold Room #2049 except for the Cuban Salsa class which is held next door in Collegiate Hall #2040.
Each year, the Global Awareness Festival highlights a different geographic area of the world. Flags representing approximately 200 nations are displayed in the main campus hallways. For more information, contact Dr. Evin Rodkey, Anthropology Instructor, at evin.rodkey@muskegoncc.edu or (231) 777-0693 or visit https://www.muskegoncc.edu/international-studies/global-awareness-festival/.