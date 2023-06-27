Grand Rapids Civic Theatre announced last week that artistic director Allyson Paris will depart the organization later this summer to join the Arts and Humanities Department at Muskegon Community College (MCC) as full-time theater faculty. She will teach various theater courses, including Acting and Theater Appreciation and lead workshops that are open to students and the community. Paris will also be directing, designing, and music directing for play and musical productions.
Hired as Civic’s associate director in 2015 after a nationwide search, Paris transitioned to a new role as the first sole artistic director in Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s history in the summer of 2021. As artisticdDirector, it was Paris who oversaw the programming and educational initiatives of the theatre, including all of the theatre’s main-stage productions, as well as the entirety of the School of Theatre Arts until a Director of Education and Outreach was promoted from Education and Outreach Manager in 2021 amidst overwhelming School of Theatre Arts growth.
Les Rorick, Theater Faculty and incoming Director of Center for Theater, said he is delighted to welcome Paris to the MCC team.
“Allyson’s commitment to collaborative and community-focused theater education makes her a perfect fit for the MCC Theater Program, which has been improving the lives of students and the West Michigan community through inspiring theater for over five decades,” Rorick said.