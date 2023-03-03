Muskegon Community College, in conjunction with the Muskegon Area District Library, will be hosting Bring it to The Table, a documentary film screening and discussion with Emmy-nominated director Julie Winokur Wednesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Overbrook Theater at the Muskegon Community College campus, 221 S. Quarterline Road, Muskegon, MI 49442.
Democracy is founded on robust dialogue, but somewhere along the line, politics replaced sex as the one thing in America we don’t discuss in mixed company—even amongst friends and family. Bring it to The Table is a documentary film and community engagement campaign to engage students in civic action and empower them to take an active role in breaking down hyper-partisanship. The Center of Experiential Learning at Muskegon Community College joins colleges and organizations nationwide that will be screening the film and hosting interactive events this year.
Talking Eyes Media (TEM) launched Bring it to The Table to reclaim the rightful place of healthy discourse by encouraging people to listen to each other and collaboratively move towards action. A discussion with filmmaker Julie Winokur will follow the screening.
For details, please visit www.muskegoncc.edu/CEL or contact George Maniates, 231-777-0364.
To view the trailer and learn more about Bring it to The Table visit: www.bringit2thetable.org.