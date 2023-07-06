Muskegon Community College (MCC) will offer three events for adults 25 or older to learn how they can get free in-district tuition through Michigan Reconnect.
The Downtown Reconnect Reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the Sturrus Technology Center at 388 West Clay. MCC will welcome interested adults and their families to the Reconnect Family Picnic between 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at MCC’s main campus. For those who can't make either, a virtual event will be offered July 26 at 6 p.m.
To qualify for Michigan Reconnect, a person must be at least 25 years old, have lived in Michigan for a year or more, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and have not yet completed a college degree. Reconnect only pays the in-district tuition for Michigan's public community colleges. That means adults who don’t live in the district will be responsible for covering the difference between the in-district and out-of-district tuition rates if they don’t have other scholarships or awards to cover the difference.
Launched in 2021, the program has already benefited recent MCC graduates earning tuition-free degrees in nursing, engineering technology, computer-aided drafting and design, manufacturing technology, and many others.
“The Reconnect program is a great way to earn a degree, which can substantially increase annual earnings,” explained Elizabeth Arangure-Martinez, MCC’s Student Success Coach for Reconnect students. “Since Reconnect covers up to 100% of in-district tuition costs, now is the best time to enroll in classes. With over 80 areas of study and a comprehensive student support system, MCC is the best place to pursue your dream job.”
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity reports that those with an associate degree earn an average of $40,800 after five years in the workforce, compared with an average income of $24,400 for those with only a high school diploma. Additionally, research indicates that 75% of Michigan jobs require education beyond high school.
“Muskegon Community College is proud to serve as a champion of Michigan Reconnect. This program provides adult students with an outstanding opportunity to increase their earning potential while filling the skills gap in Michigan’s workforce,” commented Dr. John Selmon, college president. “It truly can be a life-changing experience, but they must take the first step. These events are intended to make that first step as easy as possible.”
In addition to providing information about the Reconnect program, the MCC Reconnect Downtown Reception at the Sturrus Technology Center features the opportunity to tour applied technology classrooms and labs and see “the exciting, hands-on, high-tech programs available in downtown Muskegon,” according to Arangure-Martinez. “We’re also really excited about the family-friendly picnic event on the main campus. We want to make an event that is family-oriented while providing information about our programs, so we are providing free food, face painting, prizes, balloons, and other games for kids to enjoy.”
The Reconnect events feature information about MCC student support services, including counseling and advising, tutoring, technology support, financial aid, and services available through the Jayhawk Hub. The Jayhawk Hub is a one-stop center that connects students with food, transportation support, and other resources to help support academic success.
To learn more about Reconnect and other opportunities at MCC, visit www.muskegoncc.edu/reconnect or call or text Elizabeth Arangure-Martinez at (231) 777-0433 or email her at elizabeth.amartinez@muskegoncc.edu.