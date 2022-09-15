This week, Muskegon Community College introduced “Centered,” its first public art exhibition of the 2022-23 school year. Taking place at MCC’s Overbrook Gallery, the show features the work of West Michigan ceramic artists and runs through Oct. 21.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Overbrook Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with special weekend and evening hours during performances and concerts in the adjacent Overbrook Theater.
A public reception will take place Oct. 19, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Overbrook Gallery lobby. Light refreshments will be served, and artists will be discussing their artwork.
The artists being featured include Matthew Cutting, Lee Ann Frame, Tonya Rund, Cara Obrien, Chester Winowiecki, Susan Wink.
The theme “Centered” was chosen in accordance with this year’s ahfest (Muskegon Area Arts and Humanities Festival) theme of “wellness.” Throughout the year, the MCC Arts & Humanities Department will be showcasing different plays and events in association with this theme.