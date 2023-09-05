The Muskegon Community College (MCC) Lecture Series returns this month, inviting the community to learn and engage in a variety of topics. For the first lecture of the series, Dr. Jade Burns, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing, will present "Breaking Barriers: Enhancing Reproductive Health Access for Urban Youth through Community-Engaged Research and Social Media."
The lecture will take place Sept. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m. in Room 1300 on MCC's Main Campus, located at 221 S Quarterline Rd.
Dr. Burns, with over 15 years of experience working with youth and young adults in diverse settings, has dedicated her career to groundbreaking approaches that utilize community-engaged research and technology to improve healthcare and sexual health outcomes among adolescents in community healthcare centers. Her work also extends to enhancing nursing practice and training programs in underserved areas.
Andy Wible, Director of the MCC Lecture Series, emphasizes the significance of Dr. Burns' work, stating, "Public health is central to flourishing communities, and Dr. Burns' innovative work on equity and social media should assist all MCC allied health students and community health leaders."
This event is open to the public and free of charge, offering a unique opportunity for the community to engage with cutting-edge research and insights. For more information on the MCC Lecture Series, please contact coordinator Andy Wible at (231) 777-0626 or andy.wible@muskegoncc.edu.
The series will continue Oct. 18-19, 2023, with Dr. Badrinath Rao, Associate Professor of Sociology and Asian Studies at Kettering University. Rao will speak about deciphering the India phenomenon at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at MCC’s Collegiate Hall. The following day at 11:45 a.m. in the Blue and Gold Room, he will speak about what it takes to build a just society with insights from John Rawls.