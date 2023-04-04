Muskegon Community College (MCC) is offering a new biology course that examines freshwater ecology this summer. Classes for the three-credit hour course, Aquatic Ecology ENV 297, begin June 1 and end July 28.
This course introduces students to important ecological phenomena and processes that occur in aquatic (freshwater) ecosystems. Students study the Great Lakes, as well as regional streams, lakes, and wetlands. In addition to weekly online class sessions, the course includes a one-week intensive field experience at the Central Michigan University Biological Station on Beaver Island in Northern Lake Michigan July 7-12.
“MCC’s new Aquatic Ecology course gives students a real hands-on and up-close look at how our region’s freshwater ecosystems function,” explains Dr. Matt Cooper, the life sciences instructor who is teaching the class this summer. “There’s no better way to learn ecology than spending a week at a university field station, especially one located on an island in Lake Michigan.”
The course fee covers transportation to and from Beaver Island, plus all lodging and meals. Additional information is available at www.muskegoncc.edu/enrollment-services/apply-to-mcc/ or by contacting Matt Cooper at matthew.cooper@muskegoncc.edu or in room 1401C of MCC’s main campus.