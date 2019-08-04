Muskegon Community College President Dr. Dale K. Nesbary has been elected chair of the Michigan Community College Association’s (MCCA) Presidents Committee. He officially began his term when the two-year appointment was approved at the MCCA Board of Directors meeting on July 26 in Acme, MI.
During the second year, Nesbary will become chair of the MCCA Board of Directors, comprising trustees and presidents from the 28 Michigan community colleges. In doing so, he will be the first-ever Muskegon Community College president and the first MCC leader since the late Robert Garrison, MD, in the 1990s to serve in that capacity. Jackson College Trustee John Crist will chair the Board of Directors in 2019-20.
“I am proud to serve my colleagues around the state and gratified that they nominated me to continue my advocacy for all Michigan community colleges in this important MCCA leadership role,” said Nesbary, who, as Muskegon Community College’s president since 2009, has the second-longest presidential tenure in MCC’s 93-year history.
The Michigan Community College Association (www.mcca.org) fosters collaboration, connection, and partnerships among the 28 Michigan public community colleges and their stakeholders.
The MCCA provides strong legislative and public advocacy in Lansing and throughout Michigan, works to improve the image and credibility of community colleges, and advances numerous shared initiatives through the Michigan Center for Student Success, Michigan Colleges Online, and the Michigan New Jobs Training Program