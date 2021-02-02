MUSKEGON – Eligible Michigan residents 25 years of age can apply for the Michigan Reconnect program, which helps pay for training for non-traditional students who want to earn a certificate in the skilled trades or an associate degree.
“This is a great opportunity - a wonderful gift to Michigan residents - that eliminates one of the biggest concerns about going to college - the cost,” noted MCC Vice President for Academic Affairs Kelley Conrad.
Last April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation establishing the Michigan Reconnect Grant Program.
“The bipartisan Michigan Reconnect program will connect thousands of Michiganders to good-paying jobs and connect businesses with the talent they need to thrive in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer said at the time, noting that the program would help the state move toward its goal of 60 percent of Michiganders with a postsecondary degree by 2030.
The Michigan Reconnect program covers in-district tuition costs after all other financial aid is applied. Students who do not qualify for Pell Grants would be eligible for some tuition assistance.
To be eligible for Reconnect program, an individual must:
Be at least 25 years old when you apply
Be a Michigan resident for at least 1 year (US citizen or eligible noncitizen)
Have a high school diploma or equivalent, e.g., GED
Have not yet earned an associate or bachelor’s degree
Not be in default on a federal student loan
If you have previously earned a certificate but have not yet earned an associate or bachelor’s degree, you are eligible to apply for this program. Also, if you are currently enrolled in an associate degree program or occupational certificate program but have not completed either, you are eligible to apply for this program.
“At MCC, we are always looking for ways to assist our adult community members who might be considering pursuing a degree or certificate,” said John Selmon, provost/executive vice president at MCC. “The Michigan Reconnect program is designed for them. It truly can be a life-changing experience, but they have to take the first step.”
Muskegon Community College has created a website - www.muskegoncc.edu/reconnect - to answer questions about Michigan Reconnect, outline the steps needed to determine eligibility, and provide assistance with applying to MCC. For more information, visit the website or call Ashley Battle at (231) 777-0648.
For questions regarding the application process or for technical support while completing the application, please contact the state’s customer care center at (517) 636-7000 or visit https://www.michigan.gov/reconnect.