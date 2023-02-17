Muskegon Community College (MCC) announced Thursday that it has been recertified as a Leader College by Achieving the Dream (ATD), a national nonprofit dedicated to improving student success at community colleges. MCC previously held this designation in 2015.
MCC President Dr. John Selmon explained that the faculty and staff of Muskegon Community College have been heavily engaged in helping students overcome barriers and reach their goals. “We have partnered with the community to help students with food insecurity, transportation, and other needs. Most recently, 38 of our faculty members earned Certificates in Effective College Instruction from the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) to improve student engagement, increase persistence, and close equity gaps. It’s an honor to learn that these efforts and others have earned the college this distinction.”
Leader Colleges play an important role in accelerating the adoption of effective practices within the ATD Network and across higher education. Leader Colleges are recognized for the quality of their work in whole-college reform, resulting in increased completion rates for all students. Leader Colleges develop innovative ways to work with other colleges to share knowledge and facilitate an exchange of ideas about evidence-based reform strategies.