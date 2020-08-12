MUSKEGON – The award winners in the 56th Annual MCC Student Art and Design Exhibition, featuring artwork of outstanding merit produced by leading student artists over the past academic year, were selected on August 5. \
Steve Glazer, Art Instructor and Director of Exhibitions at Henry Ford Community College, served as this year’s judge.
MCC’s art faculty selected the artwork from thousands of student pieces produced during the past year.
Traditionally, the award winners are announced in June at a public reception in Overbrook Art Gallery, where the exhibit usually appears throughout the summer. But with access to campus restricted during the coronavirus and the Overbrook Art Gallery temporarily closed, the event did not take place. However, a video taken in Overbrook Gallery and featuring comments by Glazer on this year’s award-winning artwork can be viewed here.
The work is on display in the Overbook Gallery through Sept. 18. The hours of operation are subject to the campus reopening and availability of staff.
The winners are:
$400 First Place:
Mychalla Belknap, Figure Drawing, Poe Inspired Portrait, Charcoal
$300 Second Place:
Cassidy Armstrong, Drawing 1, Linear Perspective Drawing from Observation, Graphite
$200 Third Place:
Katherine Kepner, Figure Drawing, Portrait, India Ink
$100 Honorable Mentions:
Floria Mason, Ceramics 1, Box, Clay
Caleb B. Geise, Art Appreciation, Anything but a box, Cardboard
Katelyn Vanderwoude, Ceramics 3, Raku Vase, Clay
Bernadette Clark, Drawing 1, Texture Study, India Ink and Coffee
President’s Purchase Award:
Isaac Zenz, Figure Drawing, Poe Inspired Portrait, Charcoal
The purchase award is chosen by MCC for display on campus as part of MCC’s Permanent Art Collection.