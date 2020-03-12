After consulting with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, other Michigan higher education leaders and the local health department about COVID-19 (the coronavirus), Muskegon Community College will begin delivering instruction through distance education the week of March 16 effective for all locations.
We expect this will continue through April 3. The college will continue monitoring this fluid situation and determine by Friday, March 27, if that time frame needs to be modified.
As a precaution MCC is suspending in-person classes starting at 4 p.m. or later today, March 12. More direction will be provided to faculty later today, and students can anticipate more guidance from instructors in the coming days. We are grateful to our faculty and staff members who are preparing to deliver instruction to our students at a distance.
Unless otherwise specified, all MCC sites remain open and services will continue to be provided. All faculty and staff are required to report as scheduled. Beginning at 4 p.m. today, campus events that anticipate an attendance of more than 100 will be canceled. Smaller events will be handled at the discretion of campus leadership. All international travel has been suspended until further notice.
This measure is being taken to ensure continued campus safety and help slow the spread of the illness, which helps ease demand on health care systems now and in the coming days and weeks. There are no known cases of COVID-19 on campus.
For updates visit Coronavirus: Campus Information and Updates. We appreciate everyone’s efforts to work together and keep our community safe.