Muskegon Community College will celebrate Black History Month 2020 with several events during the month of February.
All the events, with the exception of the Love In Action Awards Dinner, are free and open to the public.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH FILM FESTIVAL
Wednesdays — Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 – at 5 p.m.
Stevenson Center Room 1300
Muskegon Community College’s 2020 Black History Month celebration includes hosting its first-ever Black History Month Film Festival on Wednesday evenings throughout February. Free and open to the public, each film begins at 5 p.m. in Stevenson Center Room 1300 and will be followed a discussion. Free popcorn will be provided. For more information, contact Mary Tyler at (231) 777-0327 or by email at mary.tyler@muskegoncc.edu. The four films are:
· Feb. 5 – Imitation of Life, directed by Douglas Sirk and starring Lana Turner, Juanita Moore, Sandra Dee, John Gavin and Mahalia Jackson.
· Feb. 12 – BlacKkKlansman, directed by Spike Lee and starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Topher Grace, Corey Hawkins, Harry Belefonte and Laura Harrier.
· Feb. 19 – Fences, written by August Wilson and directed by Denzel Washington, starring Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen McKinley, Russell Hornsby and Jovan Adepo.
· Feb. 26 – The Hate U Give, directed by George Tillman Jr. and starring Amandia Stenberg, Russell Hornsby, Regina Hall, Algee Smith and Anthony Mackie.
AFRICAN AMERICAN READ IN
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2:30-4 p.m.
Blue and Gold Room
Students, instructors, staff, and community members are invited to read aloud and listen to selections of prose and poetry from the body of African American literature during the “African American Read-In Chain.” The Read-In is part of a national event sponsored by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English. For more information, contact Theresa.Kanoza@muskegoncc.edu.
LOVE IN ACTION AWARD BANQUET
Thursday, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Collegiate Hall
Black History Month closes with the annual Love in Action Awards Dinner celebrating unsung community heroes who are nominated by their peers. Recipients give selflessly of their time and resources to those who normally can’t give back in return. Tickets for the banquet are $30 each or $180 for a table of six. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Thursday, Feb. 13. Registration is required to attend. For more information, contact Sche Cornelius at sche.cornelius@muskegoncc.edu or call (231) 777-0532.