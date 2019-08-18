Richard Doctor, whose 34-year career at Muskegon Community College included his service as a faculty member, department chair, administrator, and leader in the assessment and accreditation process on campus, will posthumously receive the Distinguished Faculty Award from the college.
Doctor, who retired from MCC in 2010, died on Sept 2, 2017.
The MCC Faculty Senate, with the approval of the MCC president, chooses the recipients for this prestigious honor. Doctor will be recognized at noon on Thursday, Aug. 22, in Collegiate Hall as part of the MCC Faculty Seminar Days on campus.
Previous MCC Distinguished Faculty Award recipients include: Jack W. Rice, Mary Kathryn (Kasey) Hartz, Wilma J. Kyvig, Donald J. Goodman, Robert E. Sheets, Dan Yakes, Carlo Spataro, Bill Jacobks, Timothy N. Trainor, Blair Morrissey and Beth Smith.
A member of the first Fruitport High School graduating class in 1965, Doctor earned a Bachelor of Art in Literature from Wheaton College and a Master of Arts from the University of Illinois.
In 1976, he began teaching English at MCC, where he influenced generations of students in literature, writing, and philosophy. Eventually named the English Department chair, he became a mentor and leader to his colleagues and department.
Over the years, Doctor took on many administrative roles. His humble spirit, positive work ethic, and persistent nudging moved countless projects forward, resulting in higher levels of student success and accomplishment. He was a kind, funny, hard-working, focused, intellectual and spiritual colleague.
His wife Paula, his two daughters, and extended family survive him.