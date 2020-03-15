Muskegon Community College will host its first-ever Career Pathways: Color of Success Conference for underrepresented youth, students of color and first generation students in the 11th and 12th grades. The event takes place on Tuesday, March 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p. m. in Collegiate Hall.
While the event is free, seating is limited. Interested students must pre-register by either contacting their high school counselor or MCC Director of Admissions Stephanie Briggs at (231) 777-0337 or stephanie.briggs@muskegoncc.edu by no later than Monday, March 16.
Muskegon native Dr. Jerry Wallace, the Campus President of Central Community College in Grand Island, Nebraska, will be the keynote speaker.
A wide range of events are planned. These include:
· Code Switching – Learning to talk the talk
· Professional Role Model Conversations – Students will interact with professionals who will share their educational and personal experiences regarding achieving their professional careers
· Career Pathways
· Hot Jobs – Discover your potential opportunities
· Power of the Tongue – Speaking it into existence
· Reality Store – A hands-on learning activity about the realities of life, e.g. bills, housing, education, etc.
· Campus Cultures – Student life activities, including sororities and fraternities
· Door prizes
· Lunch
“This event is going to be powerful and impactful for the students who attend,” said Briggs. “Professionals from the Muskegon area will get the opportunity to speak to our future leaders of tomorrow.”
For more information, please contact Stephanie Briggs at (231)777-0337 or Trynette Lottie-Harps, Dean of Community Outreach, at (231)777-0559.