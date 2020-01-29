Muskegon Community College will host a Scholarship Fair: A Student’s Guide to Cutting Costs on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. in Gerber Lounge on the main campus, 221 S. Quarterline Rd.
The event is free and open to the public. MCC offers more than 50 different scholarships and has recently implemented new scholarship software to better serve prospective and current students.
Attendees will receive assistance with completing scholarship applications, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and the Tuition Incentive Program (TIP). MCC tutors and faculty will be on hand to help with writing essays. Those attending will be able to print college transcripts, if needed.