Muskegon Community College (MCC) Theater will present It’s a Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play) Dec. 1-4. The performances will be at the Overbrook Theater on MCC’s main campus located at 221 S. Quarterline Road.
Based on the classic holiday film, this production gives audience members a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a Radio Play. The audience is invited into a 1940s recording studio to watch a handful of New York actors play the dozens of parts required to tell the story of It’s a Wonderful Life, including the on-stage Foley Artist (the creator of the sound effects). This unique take on a holiday favorite provides entertainment for the whole family.
Director Les Rorick explains, “I have never grown tired of the film. Even after countless viewings, it feels fresh and relevant. Unlike the original content of the story, which many of us know so well, the presentation format is very different. That special mixture of novelty and nostalgia is a major reason I encourage everyone to come out and experience It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
This play was selected based on the 2022 AH Fest theme of Wellness. It’s a Wonderful Life follows the story of the main character, George Bailey, who discovers that his life has a profound influence on everyone around him — far more than he ever imagined. The story acts as a reminder that life is hard, and while people aren’t always well, they can choose wellness.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 and 3, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $15 for the public and $10 for MCC students and staff.
Tickets are available online at https://mccoverbrooktheater.ludus.com until the day of each show. Tickets will be sold at the Overbrook Theater Box Office one hour prior to each performance. Call 231-777-0324 for more information.