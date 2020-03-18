Muskegon Community College is suspending on-site operations at all its locations from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, April 5, in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order designed to assist in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
The MCC Emergency Response Team will monitor the situation daily. In the meantime, the college will continue to deliver instruction to all of its currently enrolled students through distance education, a process that MCC began on March 13. Students are also able to request online tutoring, library services, counseling and advising, and register for summer semester classes.
Only essential personnel will be allowed on campus, but staff will continue to work remotely responding online to inquiries regarding student services. MCC students are being provided with an email address dedicated to addressing their concerns. The MCC Human Resources Office is working with office and department supervisors to ensure that online coverage is maintained during this period.
“Muskegon Community College is taking this important action to further assure the safety and well-being of our campus community,” said MCC President Dale K. Nesbary.
The latest updates on MCC’s response to COVID-19 are posted online at www.muskegoncc.edu/coronavirus.