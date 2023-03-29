The Muskegon Community College (MCC) long-running free community lecture series continues Wednesday, Apr. 5 with Dr. Elena Lioubimtseva engaging community members in discussions about managing climate change with “The Role of Inclusion in Equitable Climate Adaptation Planning: Lessons from Small American Cities.”
Lioubimtseva is a professor of geography and sustainable planning at Grand Valley State University. She specializes in human vulnerability monitoring, climate modeling, climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies, nature-based solutions, and green and blue infrastructure planning.
“There is no bigger world crisis for current and future generations than climate change,” asserts Dr. Andy Wible, MCC instructor and lecture series coordinator. “We must urgently take action to save lives and the planet.”
The event begins at 6 p.m. with a one-hour presentation followed by thirty minutes of questions and community discussions. The Lecture Series events are at the Muskegon Community College main campus in room 1300 of MCC’s Stevenson Center for Higher Education.
Lecture Series events are open to all community members, and there is no cost to attend. The series is managed by the MCC Arts and Humanities department. Additional information is available at https://www.muskegoncc.edu/lecture-series or by contacting Andy Wible at (231) 777-0626 or andy.wible@muskegoncc.edu.