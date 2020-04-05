Due to the recent Michigan governor’s order to shelter-in-place, the Muskegon Conservation District office will be closed to the public until the order is lifted.
Call ahead for an appointment or to speak with a staff person during this time (231) 828-5097.
2020 Spring Seedling Fundraiser Update
The Spring Seedling sale will still be held as planned on April 18. We will be coordinating a drive through pick-up to minimize interaction. In order to further prevent the spread of Covid-19 there will not be an extra stock sale in the afternoon. Instead of the in-person extra stock sale, MCD will continue to take orders for all extra stock through its online store.
MCD is running a special on all extra stock fruit trees. Customers will receive $5.00 off a $40.00 plus purchase of fruit trees (online sales only). All sales on extra stock fruit trees are final and will continue while supplies last. Use the coupon code is MCD5OFF when checking out to take advantage of this discount.
Call the office with questions at (231) 828-5097.
2020 Perennial Sale
The district will host its native perennial sale at the office location on Saturday, May 16, from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Conservation District staff will be keeping an eye on the public health situation as it unfolds and make decisions accordingly about the format of the sale. Over 50 different Michigan native plant species will be available for purchase.
2020 Perennial Sale order forms can be found on our website which contain a list of the species that will be available and their soil and light requirements. You can also head to the online shop to place a pre-order for a garden kit or full flat.
Create a natural space in your own backyard. Native plants such as those offered at the perennial sale will help bring nature home and provide habitat for native insects and wildlife. Be a part of the solution to habitat loss and pollinator decline. Call our office for advice or recommendations on what to plant.