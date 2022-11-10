The city of Montague and its residents take great pride in their small community and strive to create the safest and cleanest environment possible. As the council deems this equally as important, McKenna Associates presented a master plan of the city’s hopeful future Monday evening at the city council meeting. At the beginning of McKenna’s presentation, audience and council members both were encouraged to be part of a discussion regarding what the city’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats may be for the city, and how McKenna and the city council can plan to better the city. With multiple vision boards that were added to and adjusted throughout the meeting, McKenna made a clear presentation of Montague’s future with help from those who attended the latest city council meeting.
The list of strengths included the availability of fresh water, safe community, secure fire departments and police enforcement, excellent school education, close-knit community, walkability, parks, farmers' markets, and that its people care about their surrounding environment. Further opportunities that would lead to the city’s strengths were listed as added bike trails to safely allow kids to ride through to school, zoning specific areas for development and construction, support business owners for improvement of city’s old, historic buildings and potential future living arrangements for first-time homeowners.
Compiled by an involved audience, the weaknesses listed were sidewalk availability, signage for parking, event parking, truck routes through residential neighborhoods and walking through Business US-31 to reach other destinations on the other side of the road. Similarly to the city’s weaknesses, the attended residents of Montague’s city council meeting expressed concern with future development in the city. McKenna Associates intervened through the discussion on the idea of townhouses sporadically placed throughout the city, which those attending countered the discussion on the threat of profit-driven developers. McKenna then reassured residents that the developers for future townhouses would be community-driven and seek quality of living for members of the city of Montague.
Throughout the discussion involving McKenna Associates and community members attending Monday evening’s meeting, controversy stirred between a few residents in the audience. While some residents were adding comments over what the city may benefit from or what should be listed as weaknesses, other residents took offense to hear that Montague should be improved, as some felt the city was already in good condition as it was. Nearing the end of the discussion, however, McKenna speakers intervened and stated that while their presentation was created to provide an overall city visioning plan, these ideas of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats were not to be implemented at any set date, but rather that the meeting was to gather a general consensus of how the city may improve.
The next Montague city council meeting will take place Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.