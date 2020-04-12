On September 12 and 13 the artists and mentors involved with the Penguin Project of Muskegon Civic Theatre will take the stage to perform The Wizard of Oz - Young Performer's Edition at the Frauenthal Center located in downtown Muskegon.
The Penguin Project was conceived by Dr. Andrew Morgan to give individuals with special needs an opportunity to participate in the performing arts. He created The Penguin Project recognizing that theatre not only provides individuals with a valuable recreational experience and an opportunity to display their creative talents, but also enhances social interaction, communication skills, assertiveness, and self-esteem.
The Penguin Project utilizes a "peer mentor" system, linking each young artist with an age-level peer who does not have a disability. The peer mentors work side-by-side with their partners, assisting them throughout the entire rehearsal process on stage. They are on the stage with their partners in the same or complimentary costumes throughout the entire show.
Among the many benefits, is the impact on the parents. For the first time, many of them have experienced the joy of sitting in an audience and watching their child perform and succeed in ways they never thought possible.
The production costs to cover such a memorable event is quite costly - approximately $350 per participant. Any amount contributed is appreciated to help the Penguins soar. For every 10 students sponsored, MCT will announce a show in their 2020-2021 Season lineup. Contributions can be made via check mailed to Muskegon Civic Theatre 425 W. Western Ave Ste 401, Muskegon, MI 49440; or online at https://www.muskegoncivictheatre.org/support-us/
or;
https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/the-penguin-project-of-muskegon-civic-theatre?fbclid=IwAR3SnNn7Q2kxluKvBk0li8-07y6K5vypD3znidwnT7KSjjhOYnQlez_HMag