LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and its Children’s Trust Fund (CTF) have issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) to deliver services to prevent child abuse and neglect.
The Direct Service – Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Program is open to local or statewide public, private or nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations. The program funds community-based, secondary direct prevention programs and services designed to promote strong, nurturing families and prevent child abuse and neglect.
Grants funded through the program should target families that have risks or challenges in their lives that, if left unattended, could result in parenting and child development difficulties, creating a risk of child abuse or neglect.
“Prevention is the key to keeping children safe and in their homes with their families,” said JooYeun Chang, executive director of the MDHHS Children’s Services Agency. “MDHHS wants to reduce the risk of child abuse or neglect and lessen our reliance on placing children in foster care. These grants will allow local and statewide organizations to help achieve that goal.”
A total of $400,000 is available through this RFP. CTF anticipates issuing up to eight awards.
Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS-CTF Direct Service project coordinator. Technical assistance will include help with program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation.
Applicants must submit applications for initial review and endorsement by a CTF local council. The deadline to submit applications electronically through the MI E-Grants program for this initial review is June 24 by 3 p.m. Applications endorsed by local councils will be forwarded to MDHHS by July 1 by 3 p.m. The program period is Oct 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021.
For more information or to apply, visit the MI E-Grants website and select "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the ‘Current Grants’ section under the “Childrens Trust Fund Direct Service” link and selecting the “DS-2021” grant program.